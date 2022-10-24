Bruce: A slim rain chance overnight with a stray storm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a small window of a few showers overnight into the morning drive Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday, but a cold front moving through the region Tuesday will keep temperatures a bit cooler by Wednesday. Winds will be breezy from the north after the front moves through.

Bruce: Best chance (albeit low) will come by daybreak through 10am Tuesday. this is with a cool front. Then we stay dry into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/6pPQI3OUsM — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 24, 2022

The strong low pressure system associated with the cold front will move through Tuesday morning, bringing a low risk for severe weather. The main threat will be to the west and north of us as a squall line pushes through the region.

We may see a few isolated stronger storms as the storm complex progresses, but models are indicating the squall line will fall apart as it enters southeastern Louisiana.

After the front things are drier and cooler into midweek. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. The next weather system will be at the end of the week into the weekend when another low pressure system sags south into the area. We could see more widespread rainfall in this event than with tomorrow’s front.

