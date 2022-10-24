BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A slim rain chance overnight with a stray storm

Bruce: A stray shower and storm by morning drive Tuesday
Bruce: A stray shower and storm by morning drive Tuesday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a small window of a few showers overnight into the morning drive Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday, but a cold front moving through the region Tuesday will keep temperatures a bit cooler by Wednesday. Winds will be breezy from the north after the front moves through.

The strong low pressure system associated with the cold front will move through Tuesday morning, bringing a low risk for severe weather. The main threat will be to the west and north of us as a squall line pushes through the region.

We may see a few isolated stronger storms as the storm complex progresses, but models are indicating the squall line will fall apart as it enters southeastern Louisiana.

After the front things are drier and cooler into midweek. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. The next weather system will be at the end of the week into the weekend when another low pressure system sags south into the area. We could see more widespread rainfall in this event than with tomorrow’s front.

