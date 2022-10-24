BBB Accredited Business
Causeway over Lake Pontchartrain closed Northbound due to accident

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Northbound lane of the Causeway bridge over Lake Pontchartrain is currently close due to an accident, police say.

Two people were transported to a local hospital as a result. Two vehicles were involved.

Police say they will share more details at a later time.

