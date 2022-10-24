Causeway over Lake Pontchartrain closed Northbound due to accident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Northbound lane of the Causeway bridge over Lake Pontchartrain is currently close due to an accident, police say.

Two people were transported to a local hospital as a result. Two vehicles were involved.

Police say they will share more details at a later time.

Causeway now CLOSED due to accident https://t.co/KYTMQIuctU — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) October 24, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.