Causeway over Lake Pontchartrain closed Northbound due to accident
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Northbound lane of the Causeway bridge over Lake Pontchartrain is currently close due to an accident, police say.
Two people were transported to a local hospital as a result. Two vehicles were involved.
Police say they will share more details at a later time.
