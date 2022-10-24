Causeway Northbound reopened after two-car accident resulted in shut down
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Northbound lane of the Causeway bridge over Lake Pontchartrain has reopened after a two-car accident resulted in a shutdown Monday (Oct. 24) morning, police say.
The Northbound lanes were reopened as of 8:27 a.m.
Police say an SUV crashed into the back of a Ford Mustang.
Two people were transported to a local hospital as a result. One of the two injured is in critical condition. Both victims were passengers in the Mustang.
Police say they will share more details at a later time.
