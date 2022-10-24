Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is being charged in Texarkana, Ark. for reportedly forcing his way into a woman’s home while she was asleep and assaulting her.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says it all happened on Sunday, Oct. 23 at a home in the 600 block of E 43rd Street just minutes before 2 a.m. When officers got there, the 68-year-old female victim reportedly told them a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and attacked her. She says she fought him and tried to reach for her phone to call 911, but the man took her phone from her.

The suspect then allegedly rummaged through her house, then ran away.

Officers were able to find the victim’s stolen phone not far from her home; detectives were able to get a fingerprint from it, identifying the suspect as Edward Cole, 30, of Texarkana, Ark.

A warrant was issued for Cole’s arrest on charges of residential burglary, robbery, and criminal attempt rape. Cole was found by law enforcement around 8:30 p.m. the same day in the 4700 block of Country Avenue.

He was arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail for booking.

