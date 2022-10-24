BBB Accredited Business
Man barricaded with child inside Gentilly home, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man inside a residence in the Gentilly area has barricaded himself inside with a child, according to NOPD.

Police say a SWAT team is negotiating with the person in question at the home located in the 5400 block of Seminary Place.

The man has threatened to harm himself, police tell Fox 8.

Police have been working on the situtaion since before 2 a.m.

This is a developing story.

