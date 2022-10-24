Man barricaded with child inside Gentilly home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man inside a residence in the Gentilly area has barricaded himself inside with a child, according to NOPD.

Police say a SWAT team is negotiating with the person in question at the home located in the 5400 block of Seminary Place.

The man has threatened to harm himself, police tell Fox 8.

Police have been working on the situtaion since before 2 a.m.

This is a developing story.

