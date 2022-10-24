BBB Accredited Business
Man booked for attempted murder at Downtown Ponchatoula bar

(WIFR)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A man has been booked for a shooting that took place inside a popular Downtown Ponchatoula bar over the weekend.

Ponchatoula police say that Joshua Taylor was booked for second-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting and wounding a victim at Ol’ Skool Bar, located on Northwest Railroad Ave. near the town’s center around 12:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) morning.

Ponchatoula police say that Jonathan Taylor was booked for second-degree attempted murder for...
Ponchatoula police say that Jonathan Taylor was booked for second-degree attempted murder for shooting and wounding a victim at Ol’ Skool Bar, located on Northwest Railroad Ave.(Ponchatoula PD)

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found the victim shot in the shoulder. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for treatment.

Taylor was arrested on the scene, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

