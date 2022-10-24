Man booked for attempted murder at Downtown Ponchatoula bar

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A man has been booked for a shooting that took place inside a popular Downtown Ponchatoula bar over the weekend.

Ponchatoula police say that Joshua Taylor was booked for second-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting and wounding a victim at Ol’ Skool Bar, located on Northwest Railroad Ave. near the town’s center around 12:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) morning.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found the victim shot in the shoulder. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for treatment.

Taylor was arrested on the scene, police say.

