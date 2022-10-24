BBB Accredited Business
The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

