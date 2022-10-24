Pattern change this week to bring some rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I’m seeing some small hints of a pattern change happening in weather which looks to bring two rain chances to the area over the next 7 days.

That first chance for rain will hold off until Tuesday morning so starting your week off on this Monday, we look dry and very warm. Highs will manage the low to possibly even middle 80s in a few spots. That mixed with increasing humidity will make for an even warmer feel.

Our next front crosses into the region first thing Tuesday bringing with it that rain chance. I’m really not too excited about this being a nice, soaking rain. What it will be is a line of storms weakening on approach and possibly even dissipating altogether. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of the area for a risk of severe storms but that looks very conditional. Most are likely to miss out on any significant rain.

It quickly turns nice behind this front come Tuesday afternoon and that should lead us through another quiet stretch of nice, fall weather until Friday. Friday on into next weekend is when the next system approaches and I’m more confident that it should bring a better chance at widespread rainfall. We’ll see how that forecast plays out as the week goes on.

