BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans’ Ingram, Zion, and Jones listed as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s game hosting Mavs

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of the Pelicans’ five starters are listed as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s (Oct. 25) game with the Dallas Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Ingram suffered friendly fire in the 122-121 overtime loss to Utah as a swat from teammate Naji Marshall made contact with his head, resulting in concussion-like symptoms. Coach Willie Green told ESPN that Ingram is currently not in concussion protocol.

Zion Williamson suffered an awkward fall onto his back from a blocked dunk by Jordan Clarkson on a fast break.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: Two women accused of shooting guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz hand the Pelicans their first loss of the season.
Markkanen, Jazz thwart Pelicans’ comeback bid, 122-121 in OT
Pelicans lose home opener 122-121 to Jazz in OT; Zion, Ingram leave game with injuries
Pelicans lose home opener 122-121 to Jazz in OT; Zion, Ingram leave game with injuries
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, center, drives between Charlotte Hornets forward...
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, left, drives past Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton, top right,...
Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108