Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z's top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z's top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

