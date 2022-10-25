BBB Accredited Business
3 Pelicans starters out with injury for Tues. vs. Mavs

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Forwards Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones will all be out for the Pelicans’ Tuesday’s (Oct. 25) night matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, the team said.

Ingram suffered from friendly fire in the 122-121 overtime loss to Utah as a swat from teammate Naji Marshall made contact with his head, resulting in concussion-like symptoms. The Pelicans said Monday afternoon Ingram has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol and will miss Tuesday’s game.

Zion Williamson suffered an awkward fall onto his back from a blocked dunk by Jordan Clarkson on a fast break. He was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.

Jones suffered a knee-to-knee injury in the loss and did not leave the court at the time.

