Boy shot by alleged suspect attempting to break into cars in Marrero neighborhood

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting between an attempted car burglar and a witness.

Jefferson Parish deputies found a juvenile male shot in the leg outside of a home in the 400 block of avenue l around 7:30 last night.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say someone was attempting to break into vehicles in the area when he was spotted by a witness.

The person attempting to break into cars ran away but was followed by the witness.

During the chase, the suspect opened fire on the witness with one of the bullets hitting the juvenile who was nearby.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter.

If you have any information, call JPSO

