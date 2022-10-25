Bruce: Dry skies return with a fall feel; Cool mornings and mild afternoons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The morning line of storms have moves quickly out of the area. Skies are clearing from the west and a chilly northerly flow will usher in 40s north and west of the lake and 50s south in the metro.

Bruce: After some much needed spotty showers, we are back to dry skies to round out the week. Cooler and less humid conditions. Lows chilly 40s north and 50s south. Next good rain chance comes Saturday. pic.twitter.com/MfyhqSyCxP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 25, 2022

By the end of the week we will have another chance to see rainfall, this time more substantial. A low pressure system will drop into the region bringing a chance to see higher rain totals across the area Friday and Saturday.

Things start to clear up by the end of the weekend, with cool, dry air in time for Halloween.

In the tropics, there are no concerns for the Gulf of Mexico.

