Community wants Jefferson Parish to use money meant to re-imagine Bright Playground on existing programs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parents and community members in Metairie had the chance Monday night to voice their concerns about the proposal to change the way Johnny Bright playground is used.

It’s one of six parks the Parish says has low participation rates.

The Parish originally proposed year round specialized academies and new sports at the parks, which would have pushed kids to other playgrounds to play their normal sports.

But, that’s changing and these community debates are actually bringing some of the results the Parish wants.

“My kids have to run in a field with divots and ant piles. Spend some of that money and give me a four lane rubber track,” Longtime volunteer coach Sue Milligan said.

It was a packed gym at Bright Playground, full of community members that just want the Parish to invest money in expanding and improving their current programs instead of re-imagining them into specialized tennis and basketball academies. The original plan would add 16 new tennis courts.

“I don’t think the purpose of recreation department is to basically get kids ready to play in high school or anything like that, it’s to give them something to do to get them out of the house, to get them away from the computers, to get them moving and give them an opportunity that they may not have,” another long-time coach Ed Valentina said.

Those there said they were not opposed to adding some more tennis courts for the popular and wait-listed tennis program, they just don’t want any of their traditional sports taken away.

“As a Parish we invest in these facilities and we need to make sure we’re programming them in a way that we’re grabbing as many kids as we can,” Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

The Parish says changes are needed at six parks: Lemon, Avondale, Bright, Delta, Bridge City and Rosethorne. They say low participation numbers at those facilities are creating inequities for children with many unable to field certain teams.

“It’s brought out the people who are most passionate about the playground and once they realize the problems that we’re trying to solve, and that we can work on it together, they become members of the steering committee to help us,” Sheng said.

Sheng says the committees are working and they are boosting recruitment at Avondale and Lemon already and not moving forward with changes the community doesn’t want.

“Four short years ago, this playground had no problem fielding four teams for 11 to 12 baseball, four teams for 11 and 12 basketball, we could field a full football team without question. There was no problems, but as soon as you all started allowing people to take and jump ship and go to other playgrounds, that’s where we started losing our numbers,” parent Mark Plato said.

Many say that waivers are the issue at Bright. They allow kids to play at any playground of their choosing without a bench-sitting period.

They also say the decades old district lines for each playground need to change.

“If you need the more players from here, you move the line over, and then you have buffer zones where we tell people hey, if you live in the buffer zone, you have to go here or you tell the kids from New Orleans or Kenner, you don’t get to choose where you go play, we’re going to tell you we need kids here. You send them there,” Valentina said.

A big point the Parish made is that these playgrounds really need more parents and volunteers to get involved in coaching, recruitment and booster clubs.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bridge City Playground. The final will be Delta on November 3.

