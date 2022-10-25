David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television.

Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.

“I don’t like to disappoint people. I feel like I am disappointing people and letting people down by making this decision. But the one thing that makes me feel okay about it, I guess, is because I do think I am striving to do something for the greater good still, just like we do here at FOX 8, and I am staying here to help the community but just in a different way,” he said.

This past August, David started scaling back his duties at the station as he focused on his schoolwork. His passion for helping people can be seen in his work as a meteorologist over the past 30 years. He’s calmly led viewers through some of the country’s most powerful weather events. Now, he wants to help people in another way.

“When you get a degree in social work, you can do a lot of different things with that. Some people are administering nonprofits, some people go into direct practice, like I plan to do, like doing group therapy, but it can be used on a much wider basis as well,” he said.

He says there were many factors that led to his decision to step away. The past few years have been hard on David, from COVID to serious storms, to the death of his father. And during all of that, David was also dealing with a health scare, that left him battling through serious pain.

“At the end of 2019, I started getting sick. I felt like I had the flu. Nobody could figure out what was wrong with me. This went on for a couple of months. I was having horrible neuropathy, my face was burning, I mean, just all these symptoms,” he said.

He eventually ended up at the eye doctor, who told him there was something wrong with his retina. Once referred to a retina doctor, he was diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, a disease that results from an infection linked to a parasite.

“Most people who are immunocompetent have gotten this at some point in their lives, but don’t ever present symptoms. Well, I had full-blown symptoms with this,” he said.

The diagnosis led to David spending much of 2020 and half of the following year feeling stressed and uncertain as doctors tried to figure out if there were other underlying issues. Many nights, he delivered the weather in pain.

“You know, there were times when I couldn’t even stand up. And when we got to Hurricane Zeta at the end of 2020, by the end of the storm my feet were so bad I could barely walk out to the car. It caused an enormous amount of stress for me. And it really wasn’t until last year and 2021 that most of my symptoms started to go away. And we were able to rule out any significant other health causes for this,” he said.

His symptoms are now under control, but the scare helped steer David to a new calling. While he’s excited, he says he’ll definitely miss FOX 8.

“I’m going to miss the people at the station. I’m a social person. So, the irony about what I’m doing right is that it’s a very intimate job. It’s a quiet job. It’s talking with people privately about their problems and how we can move forward to fix them. It’s not one where you’re in a newsroom with 30 or 40 people interacting all the time. I’m going to have to find another way for that outlet that doesn’t involve work, obviously,” said David. “It really was an honor that FOX 8 allowed me to come back to New Orleans when they did. So, it’s very difficult to say … now I need to do this. But my loyalty will always be with FOX 8, of course.”

FOX 8 has only had three chief meteorologists in its history. It’s hard to find a TV station in the country with a more iconic list: Nash Roberts, Bob Breck, and David Bernard. But starting in late November, another New Orleans TV legend joins the list. Bruce Katz will take over for David and lead the weather team.

“That’s one thing that does make me feel a little bit better about this is that the bench is really deep at FOX 8 and that extends to the weather office as well. Bruce doesn’t need me. I mean, Bruce has been in the market most of his life. He’s from here. He was a chief meteorologist across town for years. So, he knows what it’s like to lead a department. I’m not worried about that at all,” said David.

While David won’t be working at FOX 8 anymore by the end of the month, he promises he’ll still be around town, and says the weather will remain a passion of his, as it always has been.

“I’m going to be in New Orleans. You’re going to see me on the street. And you can even still ask me about the weather because nine times out of ten I’m probably going to know what’s going on,” he said.

