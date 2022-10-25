BBB Accredited Business
Dry air and cooler temperatures behind Tuesday’s cold front

Rain chances move out of the region throughout the day
Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The line of storms we have been tracking moves through the region quickly Tuesday morning, leaving behind cooler, dry air.

Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon as the winds shift from the north. Midweek highs will be cooler in the mid to high 70s. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

By the end of the week we will have another chance to see rainfall, this time more substantial. A low pressure system will drop into the region bringing a chance to see higher rain totals across the area Friday and Saturday.

Things start to clear up by the end of the weekend, with cool, dry air in time for Halloween.

