Early voting in Louisiana begins this week

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting for the November 8 elections begins this week across Louisiana. It starts tomorrow and lasts until Tuesday, Nov. 1.

All early voting locations will be open every day except for Sunday. Those who wish to absentee vote, have until Nov. 4 to request a ballot.

For more information on voting dates and locations, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

