Early voting in Louisiana begins this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting for the November 8 elections begins this week across Louisiana. It starts tomorrow and lasts until Tuesday, Nov. 1.

All early voting locations will be open every day except for Sunday. Those who wish to absentee vote, have until Nov. 4 to request a ballot.

For more information on voting dates and locations, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

