Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. raising funds for NOLA Public Schools through jersey auctions

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is getting involved with the New Orleans community this week.

“This season, I’ll be auctioning off a game-worn jersey from every home game we play and I will be matching the funds raised from each auction,” Nance said on social media. “All the proceeds will go directly to the New Orleans Public School District to help upgrade schools and campuses around the city.”

He says he has a lot of love for the city and wants to repay New Orleans and its fans after fully embracing him since arriving.

Nance teamed up with New Orleans Public Schools to curate lists of what each school needs to better its learning atmosphere.

