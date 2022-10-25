BBB Accredited Business
Some rain with today’s front

Nice, sunny weather set to return by late today
Today's forecast
Today's forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our next front is knocking on the door this morning as a line of storms progress across the state from west to east.

As we get later in the morning hours, this line is expected to lose a good bit of steam which should lead to just some shower activity for us to contend with through the first half of your Tuesday. I’m keeping rain chances at 30% as a higher coverage of the area probably sees a shower or two but the intensity doesn’t look all that great and any rain will be quickly moving. By the second half of today, sunshine is likely to return which will yield a quick warm up to around 80.

The cooler and drier air behind this front will wait until tonight to move in. That’s when temperatures will fall into the 40s on the North Shore, 50s expected south of the lake. This will set up a couple of really nice days in weather as Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with that good fall feel.

Eventually for Friday on into the weekend another storm system will move out of Texas leading to our next rain chance. Early indications are this next system will bring more widespread rain activity to the area which is certainly needed. It’s not good that it looks to fall on the weekend but beggars can’t be choosers.

