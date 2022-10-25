VIDEO: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly shooting guns on New Orleans interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman has been arrested and police are still searching for a second accused of illegally shooting guns on the interstate in New Orleans.

Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit on Sun., Oct. 16.

Fazande was taken into custody Tues., Oct. 25, NOPD says. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

India Fazande was arrested on Tues., Oct. 25 on suspicion of illegally firing a gun out of a car window on the interstate in New Orleans. (OPSO)

Settles is wanted on the same charge. If convicted, it carries a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

21-year-old India Fazande, left, and 20-year-old Erica Settles, right, are the suspects identified with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on the interstate. (NOPD)

Officers were alerted to a video posted on social media that depicted two women illegally discharging multiple rounds from the passenger side of a vehicle while driving on the interstate.

The NOPD says the reckless actions put lives in great danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111

