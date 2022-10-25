WATCH: A special message from David Bernard

This year marks my 30th year in television. It has been an incredible journey but now it’s time for a change. I will leave FOX 8 in November.

Change is good and I’ve decided to make one in my life. I will step away from television to pursue a new career. I’m currently enrolled in Tulane University’s School of Social Work and will graduate at the end of 2023. While I don’t have all my plans in place, I do know that I want to be a therapist. I also would like to use my life experiences and new knowledge to help elsewhere in our community and beyond. What that will look like I’m not yet sure but there are plenty of needs and options.

I’ve never wanted to do anything else but the weather. I tracked my first storm in the Gulf of Mexico in 1977 which was Category 5 Hurricane Anita. My parents bought me one of those magnetic tracking charts that I still wish I had today. Soon after it was Hurricanes David and Frederic in 1979. The icing on the cake was Hurricane Alicia in 1983. I was living in Houston and on my first day of high school we were under a hurricane watch!

Lots of weather this week. Stay tuned! Posted by Meteorologist David Bernard on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Almost my entire broadcasting career has been in New Orleans and Miami. That’s not by accident. They happen to be two of the most active markets in the country for tropical weather. In addition I spent five years as the Hurricane Consultant for CBS News New York.

Here’s another shot of the fallstreak over Metairie. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/qlAi1kzc3A — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) January 26, 2022

I’ve covered many of the worst ones including Georges (1998); Katrina, Rita and Wilma (2005); Gustav and Ike (2008); Irene (2011); Isaac and Sandy (2012); Matthew (2016); Harvey, Irma and Maria (2017); Laura, Sally, Delta and Zeta (2020); and Ida (2021). And too many others to be named.

This is the hardest day of my 30 year career. And tomorrow isn’t looking much better. We are being devastated. — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) August 30, 2021

This seems like a complete “180″ from the past 30 years. But is it? Aside from the actual meteorology, what I enjoyed most about my career has been the ability to help people and oftentimes at our scariest moments. It’s a responsibility I’ve always taken seriously. I’m taking that energy and applying it in a more direct, intimate way.

There are also more personal reasons why I am taking these steps. The first is my family. While most people find it hard to believe, my husband, Charlie is ten years older than myself and I’m no spring chicken! Time is never on our side and there’s a lot we both want to see and do. My new career will add some much-needed flexibility.

I’ve also had medical struggles that began in late 2019. It’s a long and winding story but the bottom line is I became ill in November of 2019 with flu-like symptoms. That was followed by strange neurological symptoms that were downright debilitating at times. For months no one knew what was wrong with me. I was tested for MS and all types of rheumatological conditions. Thank God I was spared of those diagnoses.

It was soon discovered that I had contracted toxoplasmosis. The doctors were baffled. Toxoplasmosis for those that don’t know is a parasite you can get from the dirt, a cat, or undercooked meat. It is rare I am told for immunocompetent patients to develop systemic problems like I did. This led to another round of tests that went on for months. Meantime the pandemic began and that led to an extreme amount of stress and anxiety because here was this new virus and I had this somewhat unknown condition. What could this mean?

When Hurricane Zeta hit in late October of 2020 I was still having terrible neuropathy in my feet and hands as well as elsewhere on my body. I could barely stand up near the end of the storm. It led to complete exhaustion both mentally and physically.

The good news is most of my symptoms are now gone except for some very minor ones and I’m hardly on any medication as a result. I’m thankful to be just about as healthy as I have ever been but we only have today and tomorrow isn’t promised.

I recognize I am privileged to be able to make this kind of career switch at this point in my life. I will still be in New Orleans and you can always stop and ask me about the weather because just like now I’ll probably have an answer even if it’s not always right! Thank you again for your loyalty and trust and understanding.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.