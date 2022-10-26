BBB Accredited Business
Andy Dalton to start vs Raiders even with healthy Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and quarterback Jameis Winston watch during...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and quarterback Jameis Winston watch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen said even with Jameis Winston coming off of the injury report and cleared to play, the Saints’ offense has been efficient with Dalton under center.

In the last four games with Dalton as the starting quarterback, The Red Rifle has thrown for 946 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to an NFL football game against...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)

In Winston’s three starts, he threw for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Saints will welcome Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions on Sun., Oct. 30 in the Caesar’s Superdome.

Kickoff is at noon.

The Saints are battling through other injuries. Jarvis Landry, Adam Trautman, and Marshon Lattimore did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Michael Thomas was present but exited practice before team stretches. Allen said the elite wideout was improving and getting better.

