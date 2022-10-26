Bruce: Another nice fall feel through Friday; Rain chance returns Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Dry skies and a fall feel will continue through Friday. More clouds move in Friday although dry, giving way to rain late Friday night into Saturday early evening.

Bruce: Another sunny pleasant less humid Thursday before clouds increase and rain chances return Saturday. Saturday night rain ends turning sunny and mild Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NicMtl1LmA — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 26, 2022

Today’s cooler weather remains through Friday with a slight climb in temperatures each day. We stay in the 70s through the weekend. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50s.

A low pressure system will move in Friday night bringing another chance for rain and cool temperatures. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, especially in the morning hours.

By the end of the weekend, the system moves east and the cold front associated with it will move through, clearing our skies and dropping the humidity.

Temperatures fall back into the mid to low 70s for the end of the weekend leaving us nice and dry for Halloween.

