BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Another nice fall feel through Friday; Rain chance returns Saturday

Bruce: Dry now; next rain chance Saturday
Bruce: Dry now; next rain chance Saturday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Dry skies and a fall feel will continue through Friday. More clouds move in Friday although dry, giving way to rain late Friday night into Saturday early evening.

Today’s cooler weather remains through Friday with a slight climb in temperatures each day. We stay in the 70s through the weekend. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50s.

A low pressure system will move in Friday night bringing another chance for rain and cool temperatures. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, especially in the morning hours.

By the end of the weekend, the system moves east and the cold front associated with it will move through, clearing our skies and dropping the humidity.

Temperatures fall back into the mid to low 70s for the end of the weekend leaving us nice and dry for Halloween.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says

Latest News

Next three days
Nice fall weather remains through the end of the week
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 26
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 26
Next 3 Days
Perfect fall weather has returned
David's Tuesday evening weather forecast 10/25
David's Tuesday evening weather forecast 10/25