BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former hospital nurse killed 2 patients with lethal dose of insulin, DA says

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses...
The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin, killing two of his patients.(martellostudio/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (CNN) – A former nurse in North Carolina is facing murder charges over the death of two patients.

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin, killing two of his patients.

A third patient survived after receiving a near-fatal dose. Hayes is facing one count of attempted murder for that case.

The deaths and near-death occurred between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Denise Potter, the hospital’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the hospital immediately notified police when staff discovered what was happening.

“As soon as we identified a deviation in patient care as part of our established safety protocols, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated his employment,” Potter said.

Investigators say Hayes was a “rogue nurse” who had no prior relationship with the patients.

No motive has been revealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says

Latest News

Exposed Mississippi River bank
Underwater sill built to keep salty Gulf water from creeping up historically low Miss. River
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms