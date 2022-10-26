BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Slidell priest arrested again, faces additional molestation charge

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Northshore priest was arrested Tuesday and now faces another molestation charge.

Deputies say another victim, now an adult, has come forward saying they were abused by Patrick Wattigny. In 2020, Wattigny was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2013 while serving as a pastor of a Slidell area church.

Investigators say Wattigny started grooming the victim, who was 15 at the time, through general conversation, which led to telephone and text message conversations and eventually in-person visits, at which time the acts of molestation occurred on at least four different occasions.

MORE

Former Slidell pastor arrested on warrants for molestation in church rectory

Slidell priest charged with molesting a juvenile pleads not guilty

Orleans Catholic Church Rev. Patrick Wattigny removed ministry because of child sex abuse admission

In August 2022, a second victim contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Wattigny. The victim, who is an adult now, disclosed that he was abused by Wattigny while he was an elementary student at a Covington-area Catholic school.

“It is deeply disturbing when an individual in a position of authority uses that position to prey on the most defenseless of our population – our children,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Before being removed from the ministry in 2020, Wattingy had assignments in Metairie, Kenner and Marrero. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for one count of molestation of a juvenile.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

St. Charles Parish leaders and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority...
St. Charles Parish celebrate the completion of Paradis Canal Gate
Mayor Latoya Cantrell address the New Orleans City Council about her proposed 2023 operating...
Mayor Cantrell unveils 2023 budget proposal, says public safety is a top priority
Jaicedric Williams, 22
Judge sets bond for suspect in shooting near Southern University
Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion