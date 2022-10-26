Former Slidell priest arrested again, faces additional molestation charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Northshore priest was arrested Tuesday and now faces another molestation charge.

Deputies say another victim, now an adult, has come forward saying they were abused by Patrick Wattigny. In 2020, Wattigny was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2013 while serving as a pastor of a Slidell area church.

Investigators say Wattigny started grooming the victim, who was 15 at the time, through general conversation, which led to telephone and text message conversations and eventually in-person visits, at which time the acts of molestation occurred on at least four different occasions.

In August 2022, a second victim contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Wattigny. The victim, who is an adult now, disclosed that he was abused by Wattigny while he was an elementary student at a Covington-area Catholic school.

“It is deeply disturbing when an individual in a position of authority uses that position to prey on the most defenseless of our population – our children,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Before being removed from the ministry in 2020, Wattingy had assignments in Metairie, Kenner and Marrero. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for one count of molestation of a juvenile.

