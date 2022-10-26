Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers.

A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.

“We’re going to just basically put all the cards on the table and share our financial situations, our needs, what we know is coming our way,” S&WB Director Ghassan Korban said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell drew comparisons to the critical failures in Jackson, Mississippi.

“This is something that we have to deal with as a city, also with the city council,” Mayor Cantrell said. “We know the politics are real around here, but also it’s real in terms of sewer water and drainage for this city.”

Mayor Cantrell said the rate increase may be the only option to keep the city’s water, sewer, and drainage system in working order for the next generation. She says the rates customers are being charged now are only paying off debt and are not sufficient enough to pay for improvements despite federal and state funding.

Council members say a rate increase will be a tough pill to swallow since many are already struggling to pay their bills. Councilman Joe Giarusso says 82% of utility complaints in the city of New Orleans are water bills.

The city council is now working on an ordinance that would improve the dispute and appeals process for customers with high bills.

“It’s broken and we need it fixed,” Giarusso says.

The S&WB wants to hold at least five community meetings through the end of the year to discuss the proposal and how the money will be used.

Officials are hoping for an official proposal in January to be passed and in place by next June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.