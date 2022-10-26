BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) strips the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) strips the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Brett Martel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.

Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.

That included rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points on a jump hook in the second quarter and finished with 11 points in 22 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting.

Murphy hit all eight shots he took, including four 3s. He also mixed in some baskets on the drive, including a soaring dunk in the third quarter and a tip-in with six minutes to go.

Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum and Devonte Graham each scored 14 points, with McCollum also assisting on 11 baskets. Jonas Valanciunas and Jose Alvarado each scored 13 and Larry Nance Jr. also scored 11 points.

Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for Dallas and former Pelican Christian Wood scored 23.

Dallas led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter when Wood’s 3 made it 97-91. New Orleans responded with a 7-0 run capped by McCollum’s step-back jumper from 16 feet to take the lead and the game remained tight from there.

OPENING SALVO

Alvarado had nine of his points in the first 5:43 of the game, helping the Pelicans off to a 40-point first quarter during which they led by as many as 14 points.

Alvarado’s transition layup early in the second quarter gave him 13 points in his first 11 minutes on the court — and put the Pelicans in front 47-31.

The Pelicans led by as many as 16 in the second quarter and were up 64-54 after Valanciunas’ 7-foot floater with about three minutes remaining in the half. But Dallas went on a 10-0 run to tie it on Doncic’s driving floater off the glass.

Nance’s dunk made it 66-64 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Shot 57.9% (44 of 76), including 12 of 27 (44.4%) from 3-point range. ... Combined for 25 assists as a team.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Phoenix on Friday night

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard...
3 Pelicans starters out with injury for Tues. vs. Mavs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) moves the ball against the Phoenix Suns...
Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. raising funds for NOLA Public Schools through jersey auctions
Ingram out; Zion, Jones 'questionable' for Tues. vs. Mavs
Ingram out; Zion, Jones 'questionable' for Tues. vs. Mavs
Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. raising funds for NOLA schools
Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. raising funds for NOLA schools