Perfect fall weather has returned

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pleasant air we love to feel each fall has returned and the forecast for the middle of this week is a thing of beauty.

A cool breeze will greet you as you walk out the door on this Wednesday. Now once we get sun up, a gorgeous day is ahead of us as highs climb into the low 70s. We get a repeat of this forecast for Thursday.

Changes come on Friday as clouds increase through the day and the moisture levels start to rise. This is in response to our next storm which sets up Friday night into Saturday. The overall thought process with this next system coming out of Texas is a slow mover so a period of dreary weather will arrive at some point Friday night and continue for most of the day Saturday. Exactly when the heaviest rain falls is still in question so for now, I’m going with rain at times with the best chance coming the first half of Saturday.

Even once the rain departs the area for the second half of the weekend, clouds are likely to linger as the upper low will be in no rush to move by us. Good news though, Halloween sees a return of sun and some comfortable temperatures. I see no weather concerns right now for trick-or-treating.

