St. Charles Parish celebrate the completion of Paradis Canal Gate

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish leaders and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority celebrated the completion of construction on the Paradis Canal Gate, a major component of the Parish’s West Bank Hurricane Protection Levee project.

The gate will help to provide flood protection to residents in the Magnolia Ridge watershed and prevent storm surges coming from Lake Salvador.

The completed project consists of a new motorized vertical lift gated system, a sheet pile wall that ties-in the Magnolia Ridge and Sunset levees, and cage ladders for access and operation of the gates.

Completion of the project will offer protection to St. Charles Parish residents outside of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Storm Damage Risk Reduction System.

“I cannot overstate how important this project is to the residents, businesses, and industries of the West Bank of St. Charles Parish,” said Parish President Matt Jewell. “I want to thank Governor Edwards and CPRA for their commitment to seeing this project through. Without their support, we would not be celebrating this accomplishment today.”

This project was the first to be completed using funds awarded through the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s (CPRA) Parish Matching Opportunities Program.

The total project cost of $5 million was covered by CPRA contributions from the RESTORE Spill Impact funds and matched funds from St. Charles Parish through the RESTORE ACT, Delta Regional Authority – States Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) and the Parish’s Flood Protection fund.

