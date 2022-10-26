Two Terrebonne students facing hate crime charges after repeatedly saying n-word in video

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Two high school students have been arrested and accused of hate crimes after video circulated on social media of them using racial slurs on campus.

The two unidentified Terrebonne High School students face charges of inciting a riot, hate crimes, and cyberbullying.

In the video, the students are heard repeatedly using the n-word and making racially motivated statements about several African American students.

Superintendent Bubba Orgeron says the video displays despicable language and thoughts.

“This type of behavior and disgusting display of content will never be tolerated by our school system,” Orgeron said in a statement.

Houma police say the investigation is ongoing.

