VIDEO: Surveillance shows West End car theft with infant in backseat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Surveillance video gives us a look at a disturbing car theft that still has West End and Lakeview residents, particularly parents, concerned.

An infant was in the backseat of a truck stolen early Sunday morning at the intersection of 20th Street and Fleur De Lis Drive.

RELATED STORY: Car stolen in New Orleans with infant inside, police say

“Someone takes your car, so what? If they take your wallet, so what? But, when it’s your child or your grandchild? That’s in a whole different world,” neighbor John Devlin said.

Parents and grandparents around Lakeview and West End have been thinking long and hard about what happened.

“We’ve become more aware and more sensitive to where we are between the car and the front door of our house,” Devlin said. “We live right around the corner from where that car was taken and we, several times a week, have two grandchildren sitting in car seats, strap-in car seats in the back of the car. So, we have to think about do we ever leave them? Do we just dash out to go do anything? No, we can’t.”

Devlin says he’s been discussing this with neighbors.

“We stood outside last night and just talked about what do you do? What can we do? So, it has absolutely heightened awareness in in the neighborhood,” Devlin said.

Surveillance video shows the white truck pull up to the intersection, the father gets out, neighbors say, to clear branches from the roadway.

Then, a white charger seemingly notices the unattended truck and turns down 20th Street. A person hops out and then hops into the truck and both vehicles take off down 20th. The father chases after on foot.

Neighbor Rob Rowell didn’t know what he had on his camera until he saw the news. When he watched it back...

“Reality sunk in. Things happen very quickly before you even realize it and if you let your guard down unfortunately things like this are going to happen,” Rowell said.

Neighbors are spooked but relieved the baby was found inside of the vehicle, thankfully unharmed, on Louisville Street.

“Don’t provide the opportunity for a crime of opportunity to happen, anything you can do to avoid that,” Devlin said to his neighbors.

“We just all kind of have to watch out for each other and, you know, hopefully, the police will contact me to get the surveillance video. I’ve called and left a message for them so, hopefully, they’ll contact,” Rowell said.

We reached out to NOPD and brought the video to their attention. They tell us detectives will be reaching out to get the video as soon as possible.

If anyone has any information, reach out to Third District Detectives or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.