VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank

RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a man caught on video stealing a woman’s car in the Behrman neighborhood of the West Bank.

Police say a 36-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle, punched, and carjacked at gunpoint in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Tues., Oct. 25.

In the video, the woman is seen walking out of a building, locking a gate, and getting into her Honda CRV. As she begins backing up, a man sneaks out from behind a bush and approaches the driver’s side door.

The man opens the door and appears to punch the woman before yanking her from the vehicle. Police say the suspect produced a handgun during the altercation.

The woman fights back briefly, but the man speeds off in her vehicle.

If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

