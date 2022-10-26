Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner.

India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner Robert Blackburn, who expressed skepticism about how the 21-year-old woman was identified by New Orleans police from a viral video that spread late last week.

Fazande, who was arrested Tuesday, was described by attorney Muriel Van Horn as the mother of a 2-year-old child, and someone who recently started a new job while living at her mother’s house on Kent Avenue in Metairie. She had no prior criminal record, the court was told.

After a video purportedly showing two women recklessly firing handguns out the passenger windows of a moving car spread widely late last week on social media, New Orleans police identified Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as the suspected shooters. Settles remains at large.

A state prosecutor told Blackburn that NOPD detective Chad Cockerham had been monitoring Fazande’s phone calls since Tuesday and found her to be “very non-chalant” about being booked with discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, an offense that could carry a penalty of 5-10 years in state prison upon conviction. But the commissioner cut her off and expressed skepticism that Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office would charge that offense once the case evidence was screened.

The prosecutor said Cockerham’s arrest warrant affidavit explained that Fazande was identified by a scar on her left cheek that was visible both in the video and on her driver’s license photo. Fazande’s attorney said it was only someone tagging her in the comments under the posted video that appeared to implicate the woman.

“So that’s (Cockerham’s) story? He sees something near her ear, calls up her driver’s license and says, ‘That’s her,’” Blackburn asked. “We’ve got a 10-second video on social media. We’re not going to pin every shooting on the interstate on her, are we?”

While the DA’s office considers its charging decision, Blackburn ordered Fazande to remain at her mother’s house -- without electronic monitoring -- except to leave for work, medical appointments or religious services or activities. Her next court appearance was set for Dec. 25, which will require rescheduling since it is both a Sunday and Christmas Day when courts will be closed.

