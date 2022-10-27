BBB Accredited Business
Another sunny day before rain moves in for the weekend

Highs will be in the middle 70 under sunny skies for Thursday
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be another beauty out there today but make sure you get out and enjoy it as changes quickly roll in heading into the weekend.

The cool start to your Thursday morning will give way to a pleasantly, mild afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle 70s and as the winds die off and the sun shines bright, it will make for a great feel throughout the day today.

Quickly we change things on Friday as clouds increase by afternoon and eventually rain chances arrive come later in the evening hours. A batch of storms is expected to ride the coast Friday night but should mostly stay offshore. Eventually the low pressure slides across our area come first thing Saturday which is the kicker for getting storm development. A nice soaker is possible in spots as this line of weather bring us a stormy start to the weekend.

Just as quick as the rain moves in, it should move out by Saturday afternoon. This turns us dry for the second half of the weekend on into the Halloween holiday on Monday. Now clouds are likely to linger at times but the rain will push well east of us. Temperatures will be comfortable behind this system, not too cool and certainly not too warm. Highs in the 70s are expected through the 7 day forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Weather Authority Forecast 10/26/22
