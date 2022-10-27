BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Clouds increase Friday with rain chances overnight into early Saturday afternoon

Bruce: Clouds Friday; rain early Saturday ending by afternoon
Bruce: Clouds Friday; rain early Saturday ending by afternoon(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow as most of the day will stay dry. Rain chances arrive overnight Friday into early Saturday afternoon.

As we approach the next 24 hours we will see some fast moving changes as Friday clouds increase by afternoon and eventually rain chances arrive come later in the evening hours. A batch of storms is expected to ride the coast Friday night but should mostly stay offshore. Eventually the low pressure slides across our area come first thing Saturday which is the kicker for getting storm development. A nice soaker is possible in spots as this line of weather bring us a stormy start to the weekend.

Just as quick as the rain moves in, it should move out by Saturday afternoon. This turns us dry for the second half of the weekend on into the Halloween holiday on Monday. Now clouds are likely to linger at times but the rain will push well east of us. Temperatures will be comfortable behind this system, not too cool and certainly not too warm. Highs in the 70s are expected through the 7 day forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank

Latest News

Drought Monitor
Severe drought developing across southeast Louisiana
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Oct. 27
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Oct. 27
Next 3 Days
Another sunny day before rain moves in for the weekend
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 10/26
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 10/26