Bruce: Clouds increase Friday with rain chances overnight into early Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow as most of the day will stay dry. Rain chances arrive overnight Friday into early Saturday afternoon.

Bruce: Saturday snapshot: Rain chances late Friday through late morning Saturday. All rain moves out by 3pm just in time for Saturday night and Sunday outdoor plans. pic.twitter.com/ws9dWrhFwT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 27, 2022

As we approach the next 24 hours we will see some fast moving changes as Friday clouds increase by afternoon and eventually rain chances arrive come later in the evening hours. A batch of storms is expected to ride the coast Friday night but should mostly stay offshore. Eventually the low pressure slides across our area come first thing Saturday which is the kicker for getting storm development. A nice soaker is possible in spots as this line of weather bring us a stormy start to the weekend.

Just as quick as the rain moves in, it should move out by Saturday afternoon. This turns us dry for the second half of the weekend on into the Halloween holiday on Monday. Now clouds are likely to linger at times but the rain will push well east of us. Temperatures will be comfortable behind this system, not too cool and certainly not too warm. Highs in the 70s are expected through the 7 day forecast.

