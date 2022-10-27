BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games

FILE PHOTOS: Kanye West and Texas A&M football player
FILE PHOTOS: Kanye West and Texas A&M football player(West photo by Associated Press. A&M player courtesy Texas A&M Twitter)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.

A number of companies recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name to Ye, because of his statements, including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

For weeks, West has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

The rapper expressed some regret in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, in which he characterized his initial tweet as a mistake and apologized to “the Jewish community.”

Peloton just announced it, too, was slamming the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog. The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper. Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

A completed documentary about the rapper has also been shelved. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

West was also recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over his antisemitic posts. He has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.”

Adidas ended a partnership that helped make West a billionaire via sales of his “Yeezy” shoes. On Wednesday, West was escorted out of the Skechers’ Los Angeles building, according to a statement from the athletic shoe company. The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern

Latest News

Family members said 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died Thursday (Oct. 27) of a fatal drug...
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
In Louisiana, a judge can rule that a municipality owes a plaintiff money, but despite that,...
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
High-ranking NOPD officer Sabrina Richardson, recently demoted from captain to lieutenant, has...
NOPD suspends demoted Richardson for 120 days after Fox 8 investigation into timesheet irregularities
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
Two South Lafourche High students overdose, one fatally
Two South Lafourche High students overdose, one fatally