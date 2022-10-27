Neighbors fed up after 3 people killed in one day in separate New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings in just over 12 hours claimed the lives of two men and one woman in New Orleans East.

The first shooting happened Wednesday (Oct. 26) around 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of Coveview Court. The New Orleans Police Department says an unidentified man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that night, around 9 p.m., the NOPD says a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett drive in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

Neighbors were still in shock Thursday.

“All of a sudden 20 shots or more. There were 20 or more cones over there,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told Fox 8.

Police say the gunmen shot into a car coming down the street. The woman behind the wheel died at the hospital.

Bullets flew everywhere, striking nearby vehicles and into a neighboring home.

“The bullet... I heard the cracking and I’m like ‘what was that?’” the homeowner says. “I turned on the light and the bullet went straight through.”

The bullet struck her window and continued through the house into her bedroom.

“This is too close to home,” they said. “If my husband and I were standing at this window, we could have got shot. This is going too far.”

Early Thursday morning (Oct. 27), a shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood claimed the life of an unidentified man.

The NOPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue.

People who live in the area are fed up.

“We’ve been having constant trouble around here,” a neighbor says. “I like sitting on my patio in the evening and oftentimes, just about every night I sit out there, I’m hearing gunshots.”

“I just hope and wish that we could get more officers, especially in the east because we need that,” another neighbor says.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the NOPD is concentrating efforts where the most crime is happening with its redeployment plan.

“The seventh district has truly been enhanced by this redeployment,” Mayor Cantrell says. “We are going to continue to double down and focus heavily on the ground, engaging with our residents, working with our residents in coming forth and bringing resolve with some of these incidents.”

The parish coroner will release the victims’ names and ages after autopsies are conducted and next of kin is notified.

