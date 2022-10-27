NOPD announce two separate overnight shooting investigations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two fatal shootings occurred between the night of Wednesday, Oct. 26 and the morning of Thurs., Oct. 27. according to NOPD.

Wednesday (Oct. 26) night after 9 p.m., the NOPD says a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett drive.

The woman arrived at a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Early Thursday (Oct. 27) morning, a second shooting in the New Orleans East area claims the life of a second person.

The NOPD says it happened around 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue.

No additional information is available.

