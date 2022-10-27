Port of New Orleans making progress on a planned new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans says major progress is being made on the planned $1.5 billion container facility that will be built in St. Bernard Parish, and on Thursday (Oct. 27) it released updated designs based upon input gathered from the community.

The Louisiana International Terminal eventually is expected to create more than 17,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate $1 billion in new tax revenue for the state and $470 million for St. Bernard Parish.

The port and GNO Inc. said Louisiana needs the facility to accommodate newer and bigger container vessels that cannot navigate under the Crescent City Connection bridge. Without it, they say Louisiana will lose shipping business to Texas and Alabama.

“If Louisiana does not quickly become big-ship ready, we stand to lose to competing ports,” said Port of New Orleans CEO Brandy Christian. “A recent economic study found that nearly 10,000 existing jobs in Louisiana and over a billion in output in the state would be lost in just a decade if we do not build the Louisiana International Terminal.”

Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO Inc., the region’s economic development organization, said, “It’s clear that we have to go downriver for a facility if we want to take these vessels, and this is really what the crux of it is. Building this facility that has the draft, that has the navigational capabilities, it doesn’t have any obstacles to take these bigger vessels.

“It is important for expanding the opportunity for jobs and industry through Louisiana. Because you’re not just getting shipping jobs, you’re getting warehousing, you’re getting distribution centers.”

Christian said container ships deliver the goods consumers count on.

“Not only does container shipping deliver goods to Louisiana grocery stores, the packages to our doorsteps,” she said, “but also (is critical) for the farmers in Louisiana getting their products to market, to the manufacturers of Louisiana getting their products to market.”

The port says the project is at the beginning of a federal permitting process. Construction is expected to begin in 20-25 months.

