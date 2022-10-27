BBB Accredited Business
Severe drought developing across the area

Drought conditions are likely to worsen over the next week
Drought Monitor(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The latest information from the Climate Prediction Center now indicates a severe drought is developing across the area.

All of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi are now included in the moderate drought category with patches of severe drought developing.

Some short term relief is possible as rain chances increase late this week on Friday night going into Saturday morning. This rainfall is not expected to put much dent in the overall drought conditions that are worsening around the area.

Take note that due to the dry ground, fires can spread quickly in areas not usually prone to fire hazards. To avoid creating a hazardous situation, don’t throw cigarette butts out the window and don’t do any burning outdoors. Another thing to think about is keeping your garden or areas around your house watered efficiently to avoid setting a fire close to your home.

