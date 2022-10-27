BBB Accredited Business
Son of Holocaust survivor gets rid of Yeezy inventory in Las Vegas store

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:45 AM CDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A son of a Holocaust survivor is clearing out the inventory of Yeezys from his Las Vegas pawn shop, all in response to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments and social media posts.

The shoes can retail for more than $700; Max Pawn, in contrast, sold a pair of Yeezys for $85 on Wednesday and pledges $10 of every sale to the Anti-Defamation League. The shoes will be sold “at cost”-- the amount purchased by the store, owner Michael Mack said.

“I’m going to take a financial hit. And I’ve made a decision that I don’t need a profit from it,” Mack said. “As a Jewish American, how do I sell these in my store? it’s like having a swastika on my store,” he said, bringing his own shoes to sell as well.

Mack considered burning the Yeezys, as others have done but said he would use the profits to help a cause dear to his parents: Holocaust education.

His mother, Judy Mack, who recently passed away, escaped from concentration camps as a child in Poland; she was the only surviving member of her family.

“We can’t forget,” Mack said.

People in need of cash can still bring their Yeezys to sell or obtain a loan; Mack said the business, however, will not make a profit and continue donations.

