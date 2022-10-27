BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Unknown man accused of puncturing holes in tires near Downtown Hammond bar, police say

One of the car owners told police that on Tuesday (Oct. 25) night while inside Benny’s Place on...
One of the car owners told police that on Tuesday (Oct. 25) night while inside Benny’s Place on West Thomas Street, he noticed a man outside puncture two holes in a tire on his car.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are on the lookout and asking for the public’s help in identifying a man witnesses say was puncturing holes in tires of cars parked near a popular downtown bar.

One of the car owners told police that on Tuesday (Oct. 25) night while inside Benny’s Place on West Thomas Street, he noticed a man outside puncture two holes in a tire on his car.

Police say they spoke to several witnesses who said that they saw the man puncturing tires and photos and videos of the incident have been shared with police.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern

Latest News

File Graphic
NOPD announce two separate overnight shooting investigations
NOPD announce two separate overnight shooting investigations
NOPD announce two separate overnight shooting investigations
Two high school students in Terrebonne Parish face hate crime charges over viral video
Two high school students in Terrebonne Parish face hate crime charges over viral video
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash