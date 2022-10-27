Unknown man accused of puncturing holes in tires near Downtown Hammond bar, police say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are on the lookout and asking for the public’s help in identifying a man witnesses say was puncturing holes in tires of cars parked near a popular downtown bar.

One of the car owners told police that on Tuesday (Oct. 25) night while inside Benny’s Place on West Thomas Street, he noticed a man outside puncture two holes in a tire on his car.

Police say they spoke to several witnesses who said that they saw the man puncturing tires and photos and videos of the incident have been shared with police.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.