Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history.
Dave McNamara tours one of the state’s oldest surviving homes -- the Pitot House -- built in 1799. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.