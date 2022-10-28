Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history.

Dave McNamara tours one of the state’s oldest surviving homes -- the Pitot House -- built in 1799. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.