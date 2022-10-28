BBB Accredited Business
Kanye West’s account appears to be reactivated on Twitter shortly after Musk takeover

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News/AP) – Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated Friday, not long after Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

The hip-hop artist, who now goes by Ye, had been blocked from Twitter for several weeks after making antisemitic comments, breaking the company’s terms of service.

Several groups, including his talent agency, have since dropped their association with West in recent weeks as part of the backlash from the posts.

Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion with plans to take it private.

The Tesla CEO tried to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday by saying that he is buying the platform to help humanity and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

The message appeared to be aimed at addressing concerns among advertisers that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Now the shares have changed hands, Twitter is Musk’s to do with as he pleases and he could reopen the account of former President Donald Trump as well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

