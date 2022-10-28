Nicondra: Strong storms possible Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A low pressure system moving across the southeast brings a chance for storms early Saturday. Any storms that develop ahead of a line of storms moving from East Texas into the region could become strong producing high winds or even a tornado. It will not be a complete wash out with rain all day everywhere, but the potential for storms is there. Once the line pushes past the region conditions dry out and improve through the remainder of the weekend. Look for mild temperatures in the low to middle 70s through the day with cooler conditions overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday morning lows should return to the 50s.

