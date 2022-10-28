NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Little Woods double-homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans homicide detectives are asking the public’s help to locate a man described as a “person of interest” in their investigation of a double homicide that left a father and son dead last month in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Danny Allen.

The NOPD said Allen was not “currently wanted on any charges.” But the department said detectives believe he might have information vital to their investigation of the Sept. 6 double shooting in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive that left two men dead.

The victims were identified as 54-year-old Horace Edwards Sr. and his 28-year-old son Tre J. Edwards.

According to the NOPD, witnesses saw the two victims working on a red SUV in the driveway of their home just before 3 p.m. when a car pulled up and three men jumped out, opening fire on the pair. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

