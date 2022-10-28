BBB Accredited Business
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say

Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an overnight incident at an apartment complex.(Kokomo Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana are investigating an incident where residents were able to fend off a would-be robber.

The Kokomo Police Department reports officers were called to an apartment complex at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, with reports of a break-in and burglary in progress.

Authorities said the incident started when a man, later identified as 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler, entered an apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at the three people inside.

According to police, the residents grabbed Tyler, and a struggle ensued to knock the gun out of his hands. The suspect lost that gun but pulled a second firearm.

The department said Tyler’s gun went off but did not hit anyone as the group tried to disarm him again. One of the residents then retrieved his gun and held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Kokomo police said the 18-year-old received multiple facial injuries during the struggle.

Tyler was arrested and is facing a felony burglary charge.

Authorities said Tyler was transported to the Community Howard Hospital for treatment before being booked at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Police did not immediately share if any of the residents inside the apartment suffered any injuries.

