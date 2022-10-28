BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Severe weather threat increasing for Saturday

By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather threat is expected to develop across the area on Saturday as our next storm system moves out of Texas.

Storm chances will increase through the morning hours and continue into the early afternoon before we see clearing by Saturday evening.

The threat will come from storms forming over the area along a frontal boundary. Expect the intensity of the weather to increase as we go through the morning hours. Any individual storm will be capable of damaging winds or a tornado. Secondary threats include small hail and heavy rainfall.

This event is not expected to bring widespread severe weather but where the storms do develop, they could pack a punch. Stay tuned to FOX 8 and the FOX 8 Weather App for the latest information.

Good news comes on Sunday and for Halloween on Monday as dry skies return with some lingering clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern

Latest News

Friday morning forecast for Oct. 28
Friday morning forecast for Oct. 28
Storm chances arrive Saturday
Storm chances to start the Halloween weekend
Evening weather update for Thursday, Oct. 27
Evening weather update for Thursday, Oct. 27
Bruce: Clouds Friday; rain early Saturday ending by afternoon
Bruce: Clouds increase Friday with rain chances overnight into early Saturday afternoon