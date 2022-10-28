Severe weather threat increasing for Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather threat is expected to develop across the area on Saturday as our next storm system moves out of Texas.

Storm chances will increase through the morning hours and continue into the early afternoon before we see clearing by Saturday evening.

The threat will come from storms forming over the area along a frontal boundary. Expect the intensity of the weather to increase as we go through the morning hours. Any individual storm will be capable of damaging winds or a tornado. Secondary threats include small hail and heavy rainfall.

This event is not expected to bring widespread severe weather but where the storms do develop, they could pack a punch. Stay tuned to FOX 8 and the FOX 8 Weather App for the latest information.

Good news comes on Sunday and for Halloween on Monday as dry skies return with some lingering clouds.

