Storm chances to start the Halloween weekend

Clouds increase today then rain chances increase tonight
Storm chances arrive Saturday
Storm chances arrive Saturday(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is the word heading into Halloween weekend as the days of sunny skies and nice conditions are now behind us.

You’ll notice those changes throughout the day on your Friday as clouds increase and eventually rain chances move in later tonight. The good news is most of today will be dry and a bit warmer. Highs top out in the upper 70 with a bit of a breeze developing off the Gulf.

Storm chances arrive first thing Saturday and continue into the early afternoon hours. I’m going with a 70% rain coverage as I think many of us get wet at some point or another, the question is how wet? The heaviest rains are still expected to be along the coast and just offshore but a quick downpour or two may drop an inch of rain in spots. This isn’t going to be a widespread soaker which is what we need.

Looking ahead to the second half of the weekend on into Halloween on Monday, the weather will quiet back down. Seasonal temperatures are expected by then with just some periods of clouds from time to time.

