BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dolly Parton says she’s done touring

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The county music legend tells magazine 'Pollstar' she doesn’t want to tour because they take a lot of time and energy to plan, and she doesn’t want to be away from her husband for weeks at a time.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton says her touring days are done.

The county music legend tells magazine “Pollstar” she doesn’t want to tour because they take a lot of time and energy to plan, and she doesn’t want to be away from her husband for weeks at a time.

Parton’s last tour was in 2016, and with 60 shows, it was her largest North American tour ever.

However, the 76-year-old isn’t ruling out special events, like festivals, and says technology makes it easier to stay connected with her fans.

Parton also tells the magazine she’s working on a rock album and would love Stevie Nicks or Lady Gaga to sing with her.

Maybe Parton can talk to Nicks about it next week, at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

Crime scene tape is scene near the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi on Friday, where...
Paul Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
Russia is targeting critical Ukrainian infrastructure.
Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region’s hospitals
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving ‘scores’ dead
A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on...
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues his claim that Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb.
Putin warns West on Ukraine, denies threat of nuclear weapons